Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio Ramato 2024
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pink grapefruit, pear, kiwi, pineapple and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and raspberry.
8 months in steel tanks and cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2020
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --