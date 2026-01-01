Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent. Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pink grapefruit, pear, kiwi, pineapple and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pink grapefruit, pear, kiwi, pineapple and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and raspberry.

8 months in steel tanks and cask. 8 months in steel tanks and cask.

