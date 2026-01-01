Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio Ramato 2024, Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio Ramato 2024

Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Grigio
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pink grapefruit, pear, kiwi, pineapple and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and raspberry.

8 months in steel tanks and cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

March 2026


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2018   ✧✧✧     August 2020       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     October 2024       --    
2024   ✧✧✧✧     March 2026       --    

