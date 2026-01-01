|
Luna a Vallocaia 2024
(Tuscany)
|
Grechetto (70%), Trebbiano Toscano (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of chamomile, broom, lemongrass, peach, pear, melon and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2012
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --