Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of chamomile, broom, lemongrass, peach, pear, melon and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of chamomile, broom, lemongrass, peach, pear, melon and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

