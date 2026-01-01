Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, melon and papaya followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, passion fruit, mango, apple, grapefruit, pear, plum, butter, rosemary and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, melon and papaya.

Fermented and aged in cask, 12 months in bottle.


