Friuli Colli Orientali Bianco White Angel 2023
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Chardonnay (60%), Ribolla Gialla (20%), Friulano (20%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, melon and papaya followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, passion fruit, mango, apple, grapefruit, pear, plum, butter, rosemary and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, melon and papaya.
Fermented and aged in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --