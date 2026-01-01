Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine and pineapple. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine and pineapple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Refermented in closed tank. Refermented in closed tank.

