|
Ribolla Gialla Brut
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Ribolla Gialla
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine and pineapple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Refermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable, fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2024
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2026
| --