  Ribolla Gialla Brut, Valentino Butussi (Italy)

Ribolla Gialla Brut

Valentino Butussi (Italy)

(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Ribolla Gialla
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine and pineapple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Refermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Aperitifs, Vegetable, fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

March 2026


