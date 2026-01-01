Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Valdobbiadene Extra Brut Rive di Col San Martino 26° Primo 2024, Andreola (Italy)

Valdobbiadene Extra Brut Rive di Col San Martino 26° Primo 2024

Andreola (Italy)

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, acacia, white rose, green apple, pineapple, tangerine, kiwi and mint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple.

Produced with the Martinotti method.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy Products, Eggs

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

March 2026


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2021   ✧✧✧✧     September 2022       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     March 2024       --    
2023   ✧✧✧✧     April 2025       --    
2024   ✧✧✧✧     March 2026       --    

Other Andreola's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in March?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2026 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦