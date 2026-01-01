Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, acacia, white rose, green apple, pineapple, tangerine, kiwi and mint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


