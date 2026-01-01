|
Valdobbiadene Brut Rive di Refrontolo Col del Forno 2024
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of green apple, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, white rose, hawthorn, pineapple, medlar, peach, tangerine, lychee and lime.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and pineapple.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧❂
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2026
| --