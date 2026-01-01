Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of green apple, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, white rose, hawthorn, pineapple, medlar, peach, tangerine, lychee and lime.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and pineapple.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


