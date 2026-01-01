Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of green apple, tangerine and wisteria followed by aromas of white rose, hawthorn, pear, pineapple, medlar, banana, peach, lime, kiwi and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of green apple, tangerine and pear.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


