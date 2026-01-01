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Friuli Colli Orientali Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso 2021
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
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Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tank, 6 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|March 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --