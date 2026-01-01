Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tank, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tank, 6 months in bottle.

