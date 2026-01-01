Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, licorice, leather, cardamom, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, licorice, leather, cardamom, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

20 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 20 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

