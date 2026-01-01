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  Gavi 2022, La Cedraia (Italy)

Gavi 2022

La Cedraia (Italy)

Gavi (Piedmont)
Cortese
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Gavi (Piedmont)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pineapple, linden, honey, almond and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto and pasta with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Eggs

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

March 2026


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