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Luna a Vallocaia 2023
(Tuscany)
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Grechetto (70%), Trebbiano Toscano (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, pear, melon, citron and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|March 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2012
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --