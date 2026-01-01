Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, lychee, pear, grapefruit, apple, pineapple, nettle, box flowed, tomato leaf, sage and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, lychee, pear, grapefruit, apple, pineapple, nettle, box flowed, tomato leaf, sage and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and lychee. Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and lychee.

Part of this wine ferments in cask. 12 months in bottle. Part of this wine ferments in cask. 12 months in bottle.

