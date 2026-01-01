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Friuli Colli Orientali Sauvignon Blanc Genesis 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
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Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, lychee, pear, grapefruit, apple, pineapple, nettle, box flowed, tomato leaf, sage and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and lychee.
Part of this wine ferments in cask. 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|March 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --