Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and cherry followed by aromas of rose, orange blossom, jasmine, pink grapefruit, strawberry, pear, arbutus berry, kiwi, plum, red orange, ginger and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and cherry followed by aromas of rose, orange blossom, jasmine, pink grapefruit, strawberry, pear, arbutus berry, kiwi, plum, red orange, ginger and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, raspberry and cherry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, raspberry and cherry.

10 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 10 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

