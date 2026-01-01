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Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio Ramato Madonna d'Aiuto 2021
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
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Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and cherry followed by aromas of rose, orange blossom, jasmine, pink grapefruit, strawberry, pear, arbutus berry, kiwi, plum, red orange, ginger and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, raspberry and cherry.
10 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13%
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Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
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|Suggested glass
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14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|March 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --