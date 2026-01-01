Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and date followed by aromas of dried apricot, peach jam, candied fruits, citrus peel, honey and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and date followed by aromas of dried apricot, peach jam, candied fruits, citrus peel, honey and nail polish.

Sweet attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

A part ages in cask for 6 months, 4 months in bottle. A part ages in cask for 6 months, 4 months in bottle.

