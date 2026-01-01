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Friuli Colli Orientali Verduzzo Friulano 2019
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
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Verduzzo Friulano
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and date followed by aromas of dried apricot, peach jam, candied fruits, citrus peel, honey and nail polish.
Sweet attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.
A part ages in cask for 6 months, 4 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13%
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Dried fruit tarts, Confectionery, Hard and piquant cheese
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|Suggested glass
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15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
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|March 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2024
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --