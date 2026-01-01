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Friuli Colli Orientali Pignolo Riserva Dalpin 2018
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, clove, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
2 years in cask, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 14%
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Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|March 2026
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|Readers
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| October 2024
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|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2026
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