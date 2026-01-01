Intense ruby red and nuances of brick red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of brick red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, blackberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, mace, face powder, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, blackberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, mace, face powder, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

20 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 20 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

