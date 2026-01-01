Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of quince jam, peach jam, date, candied fruits, honey, lavender, citrus peel, saffron, almond, nail polish and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of quince jam, peach jam, date, candied fruits, honey, lavender, citrus peel, saffron, almond, nail polish and hints of vanilla.

Sweet attack and however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet attack and however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig.

Fermented in cask, aged in cask and steel tanks, 24 months in bottle. Fermented in cask, aged in cask and steel tanks, 24 months in bottle.

