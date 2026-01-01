Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and peach followed by aromas of acacia, broom, lychee, green apple, pineapple, banana, tangerine and marzipan. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and peach followed by aromas of acacia, broom, lychee, green apple, pineapple, banana, tangerine and marzipan.

Effervescent attack with pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Effervescent attack with pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and lychee. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and lychee.

Produced with the Martinotti method. Produced with the Martinotti method.

