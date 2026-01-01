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Valdobbiadene Dry Rive di Rolle Vigna Ochera 2024
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
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Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and peach followed by aromas of acacia, broom, lychee, green apple, pineapple, banana, tangerine and marzipan.
Effervescent attack with pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and lychee.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
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Alcohol: 11.5%
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Cream desserts, Fruit desserts, Semifreddo
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
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|March 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --