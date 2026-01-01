Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and apricot followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, broom, chamomile, tangerine, peach, green apple, orange, pineapple and lychee. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and apricot followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, broom, chamomile, tangerine, peach, green apple, orange, pineapple and lychee.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of pear, apricot and tangerine. Very persistent finish with long flavors of pear, apricot and tangerine.

Produced with the Martinotti method. Produced with the Martinotti method.

