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Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2024
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
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Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and apricot followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, broom, chamomile, tangerine, peach, green apple, orange, pineapple and lychee.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of pear, apricot and tangerine.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
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Alcohol: 11.5%
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Cream desserts, Fruit desserts, Semifreddo
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
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|March 2026