Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of wisteria, green apple and peach followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, broom, pear, pineapple, apricot, kiwi, banana, tangerine and marzipan. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of wisteria, green apple and peach followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, broom, pear, pineapple, apricot, kiwi, banana, tangerine and marzipan.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of green apple, peach and pear. Very persistent finish with long flavors of green apple, peach and pear.

Produced with the Martinotti method. Produced with the Martinotti method.

