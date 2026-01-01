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Valdobbiadene Extra Dry Rive di Santo Stefano Dirupo Nazzareno Pola Etichetta del Fondatore 2024
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
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Glera (90%), Bianchetta (5%), Perera (5%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of wisteria, green apple and peach followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, broom, pear, pineapple, apricot, kiwi, banana, tangerine and marzipan.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of green apple, peach and pear.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
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Alcohol: 11.5%
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Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
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|March 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --