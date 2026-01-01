Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, pineapple, peach and tangerine. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, pineapple, peach and tangerine.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

