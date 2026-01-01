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Sannio Coda di Volpe 2024
Sannio (Campania)
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Coda di Volpe
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, peach and juniper.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Pasta with fish, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|April 2026
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|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
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| --