Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, citron and melon followed by aromas of acacia, linden, pear, lemon, mint, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, citron and melon followed by aromas of acacia, linden, pear, lemon, mint, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, citron and melon. Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, citron and melon.

10 months in barrique. 10 months in barrique.

