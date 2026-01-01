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Sannio Fiano 2024
Sannio (Campania)
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Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, pear, citron, medlar and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13%
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Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushrooms soups, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|April 2026
|Other Vintages
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