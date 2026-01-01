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Sannio Piedirosso 2024
Sannio (Campania)
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Piedirosso
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
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Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, plum, raspberry and pomegranate.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and strawberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 12%
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Stuffed pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
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|April 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2026
| --