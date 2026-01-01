Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, plum, raspberry and pomegranate. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, plum, raspberry and pomegranate.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and strawberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

