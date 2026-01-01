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Piscriddi 2024
(Campania)
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Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
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Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blackberry, blueberry and graphite.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
5 months in steel tanks.
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Alcohol: 14%
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Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Mushroom soups
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|Suggested glass
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17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|April 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2026
| --