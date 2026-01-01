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Aglianico del Taburno TabaRosso 2021
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
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Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, carob, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
12 months in steel tanks, 9 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 14%
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Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|April 2026