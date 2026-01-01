Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, broom, banana, peach and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, broom, banana, peach and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

A small part ages in barrique. A small part ages in barrique.

