Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple, plum, citron, lemon balm and lesser calamint. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple, plum, citron, lemon balm and lesser calamint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

