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Falanghina del Sannio Taburno BjondoRe 2024
Falanghina del Sannio (Campania)
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Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple, plum, citron, lemon balm and lesser calamint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|April 2026