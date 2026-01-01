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Mitterberg Planties Weiss 2024
(Alto Adige)
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Johanniter, Bronner, Aromera
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, broom, elder flowed, banana, peach, kiwi and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks.
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Alcohol: 13%
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Vegetable and crustaceans appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Vegetable soups, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|April 2026