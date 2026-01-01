Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, broom, elder flowed, banana, peach, kiwi and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, broom, elder flowed, banana, peach, kiwi and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and pineapple.

6 months in steel tanks. 6 months in steel tanks.

