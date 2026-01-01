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Falanghina del Sannio Taburno Libero B Particella 148 2021
Falanghina del Sannio (Campania)
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Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
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Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, helichrysum, peach, pear, beeswax, butter, praline, linden, almond, flint and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
A small part ages for 3 months in barrique, 24 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 14%
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Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat, Broiled fish, Mushroom soups
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|April 2026