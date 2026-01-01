Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, raspberry, blackberry, pomegranate and carob. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, raspberry, blackberry, pomegranate and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and raspberry.

36 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle. 36 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

