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Aglianico del Taburno Orazio 2022
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
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Aglianico (85%), Piedirosso (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, raspberry, blackberry, pomegranate and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and raspberry.
36 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|April 2026