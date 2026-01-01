Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, plum, arbutus berry, pink pepper, tobacco, mace and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, plum, arbutus berry, pink pepper, tobacco, mace and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

10 months in cask. 10 months in cask.

