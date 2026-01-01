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Carmignano Villa di Capezzana 2021
Carmignano (Tuscany)
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Sangiovese (80%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant, followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, leather, cardamom, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
16 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 14.5%
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Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|April 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1999
| ✧✧✧
| November 2002
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2026
| --