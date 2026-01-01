Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant, followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, leather, cardamom, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant, followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, leather, cardamom, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

16 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle. 16 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.

