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Lavaux Chasselas Chardonne Montimbert 2024
Domaine Montimbert (Switzerland)
Lavaux (Vaud)
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Chasselas
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, lemon and acacia followed by aromas of pear, melon, mint, linden and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, lemon and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
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Alcohol: 11%
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Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|April 2026