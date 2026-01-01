Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, lemon and acacia followed by aromas of pear, melon, mint, linden and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, lemon and acacia followed by aromas of pear, melon, mint, linden and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, lemon and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, lemon and pear.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

