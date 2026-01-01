Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, pear, plum, citron, pineapple, caper and lesser calamint. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, pear, plum, citron, pineapple, caper and lesser calamint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and medlar.

5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

