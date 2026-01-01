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Thumos 2024
(Campania)
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, pear, plum, citron, pineapple, caper and lesser calamint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and medlar.
5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Pasta with fish, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|April 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
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| April 2026
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