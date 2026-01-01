Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, broom, passion fruit, pineapple, grapefruit, pear, apple, nettle, tomato leaf, box flower, green bell pepper and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, broom, passion fruit, pineapple, grapefruit, pear, apple, nettle, tomato leaf, box flower, green bell pepper and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit. Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.

Fermented in steel tanks, cask and amphora. 6 months in steel tanks, cask and amphora. Fermented in steel tanks, cask and amphora. 6 months in steel tanks, cask and amphora.

