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  Alto Adige Sauvignon Planitzing 2024, St. Quirinus (Italy)

Alto Adige Sauvignon Planitzing 2024

St. Quirinus (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Alto Adige)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, broom, passion fruit, pineapple, grapefruit, pear, apple, nettle, tomato leaf, box flower, green bell pepper and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.

Fermented in steel tanks, cask and amphora. 6 months in steel tanks, cask and amphora.

Alcohol: 14%

Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed white meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

April 2026


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