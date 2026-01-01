Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, carnation, plum, blackberry and blueberry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, carnation, plum, blackberry and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

6 months in steel tanks and cask. 6 months in steel tanks and cask.

