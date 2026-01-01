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  Lavaux Gamay 2024, Domaine Montimbert (Switzerland)

Lavaux Gamay 2024

Domaine Montimbert (Switzerland)

Lavaux (Vaud)
Gamay
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Lavaux (Vaud)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, carnation, plum, blackberry and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

6 months in steel tanks and cask.

Alcohol: 12%

Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

April 2026


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