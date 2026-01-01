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Aglianico del Taburno Riserva Vigna Cataratte 2020
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
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Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, licorice, mace, leather, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
26 months in steel tanks, 18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 14%
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Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
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|April 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2026
| --