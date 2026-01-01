Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, face powder, leather, black pepper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, face powder, leather, black pepper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

