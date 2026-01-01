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Ghiaie della Furba 2021
(Tuscany)
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Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Syrah (35%), Merlot (25%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, face powder, leather, black pepper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
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Alcohol: 14.5%
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Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1999
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 6, March 2003
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2026
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