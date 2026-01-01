Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, medlar, plum, tangerine, hazelnut and rosemary. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, medlar, plum, tangerine, hazelnut and rosemary.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.

5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

