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Cilento Fiano Crai 2024
Cilento (Campania)
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Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, medlar, plum, tangerine, hazelnut and rosemary.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.
5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|April 2026
|Other Vintages
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