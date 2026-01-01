Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of mango, plum, citron, apple, pear, butter, croissant, beeswax, praline, flint and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of mango, plum, citron, apple, pear, butter, croissant, beeswax, praline, flint and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and mango. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and mango.

Fermented in barrique, 12 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks. Fermented in barrique, 12 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks.

