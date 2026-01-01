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  Falanghina del Sannio Taburno Vendemmia Tardiva Libero T Particella 031 2021, Fontanavecchia (Italy)

Falanghina del Sannio Taburno Vendemmia Tardiva Libero T Particella 031 2021

Fontanavecchia (Italy)

Falanghina del Sannio (Campania)
Falanghina
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Falanghina del Sannio (Campania)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, mango, pineapple, pear, medlar, citron, peach, papaya, linden, almond, flint and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Fermented in barrique. A small part ages for 3 months in barrique, 24 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

April 2026


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