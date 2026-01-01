Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, mango, pineapple, pear, medlar, citron, peach, papaya, linden, almond, flint and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, mango, pineapple, pear, medlar, citron, peach, papaya, linden, almond, flint and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Fermented in barrique. A small part ages for 3 months in barrique, 24 months in bottle. Fermented in barrique. A small part ages for 3 months in barrique, 24 months in bottle.

