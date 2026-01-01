Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of pomegranate, plum, strawberry and arbutus berry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of pomegranate, plum, strawberry and arbutus berry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

