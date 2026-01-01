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Piscrai 2024
(Campania)
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Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of pomegranate, plum, strawberry and arbutus berry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate.
Aged in steel tanks.
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Alcohol: 12%
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Pasta with meat and fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
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|April 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
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| April 2026
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