Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, raspberry, blackberry, mace, chocolate and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, raspberry, blackberry, mace, chocolate and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

10 months in cask. 10 months in cask.

