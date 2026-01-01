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Lavaux Rouge Àmesamis 2024
Domaine Montimbert (Switzerland)
Lavaux (Vaud)
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Garanoir (30%), Galotta (30%), Diolinoir (20%), Gamaret (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, raspberry, blackberry, mace, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
10 months in cask.
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Alcohol: 12%
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Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|April 2026