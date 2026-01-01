Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, tar, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, tar, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

