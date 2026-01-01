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Elcione Rosso 2023
(Umbria)
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Merlot (40%), Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Sangiovese (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, peony, blueberry, chocolate, mace, tobacco, graphite and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.
6 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| May 2026
| --