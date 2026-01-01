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Monferrato Rosso Le Grive 2024
Monferrato (Piedmont)
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Barbera, Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, rose, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco and violet.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.
10 months in barrique.
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Alcohol: 14.5%
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Pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2021
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2026
| --