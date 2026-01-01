Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, rose, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco and violet. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, rose, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco and violet.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.

10 months in barrique. 10 months in barrique.

