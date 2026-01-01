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Montenibbio 2023
(Umbria)
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Merlot (50%), Sangiovese (50%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, sandal wood, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.
9 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2026
| --