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Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Lafoa 2022
(Alto Adige)
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Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, cyclamen, raspberry, arbutus berry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.
Fermented in cask. 16 months in barrique.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2026
| --