Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, cyclamen, raspberry, arbutus berry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, cyclamen, raspberry, arbutus berry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.

Fermented in cask. 16 months in barrique. Fermented in cask. 16 months in barrique.

